Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh and more selected for Gold House's A100 list

May 2 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Yeoh, Olivia Rodrigo and many more are among the honorees selected for Gold House's 2022 A100 list, which celebrates Asians and Pacific Islanders who have significantly impacted culture and society.

The list was announced on Monday as Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month got underway on Sunday.

Johnson, Yeoh and Mindy Kaling are among those selected for the legends category. The list also contains categories such as entertainment; activism, advocacy and politics; business, technology and innovation; lifestyle and sports.

Bowen Yang, Ashley Park, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran of Bridgerton, Chloé Zhao, Daniel Wu, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Momoa, Jimmy O. Yang, Kumail Nanjiani,Riz Ahmed, Silk Sonic, Taika Waititi, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Hoyeon, Oh Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo were selected in the entertainment category, among many more.

Mayor of Cincinnati Aftab Pureval, Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell, Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu are also featured on the A100 list.

Gold House also announced inductees for its Hall of Fame, which include Blackpink, Gemma Chan, H.E.R. and Kelly Marie Tran, among others.

The full A100 list can be found on Gold House's official website.

Gold House will be celebrating the honorees during the inaugural Gold Gala, which will take place on May 21 in Los Angeles.