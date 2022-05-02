Independence police officers are investigating an attempted ATM heist at a bank on Brecksville Road early Monday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., a customer pulled up to the Chase Bank, located at 6200 Brecksville Road, when they noticed the ATM was damaged and a truck engine was running nearby.

The customer alerted police, who responded and contacted Chase Bank.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Independence police officers investigating attempted ATM theft.

Police recovered the stolen truck that had a chain attached to the rear bumper.

Watch video of the scene from News 5's overnight news tracker:

Independence police investigating attempted ATM heist

The department said officers are searching for anyone involved in the attempted robbery.

