Independence, OH

Independence police investigating attempted ATM heist

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 2 days ago
Independence police officers are investigating an attempted ATM heist at a bank on Brecksville Road early Monday.

At approximately 5:15 a.m., a customer pulled up to the Chase Bank, located at 6200 Brecksville Road, when they noticed the ATM was damaged and a truck engine was running nearby.

The customer alerted police, who responded and contacted Chase Bank.

Independence police officers investigating attempted ATM theft.

Police recovered the stolen truck that had a chain attached to the rear bumper.

Independence police investigating attempted ATM heist

The department said officers are searching for anyone involved in the attempted robbery.

