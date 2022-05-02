Inland Empire population growth surges

As the first California condor takes flight into the state’s redwoods in over a century, it’s time to take a look back at how we got here. At 10:12 AM Pacific on Tuesday, May 3, California condor A3 looked to the blue sky above ancestral redwood trees. With little hesitation, she leaped out into the wild; free, and the first of her kind to greet this homeland in 130 years. And it’s all thanks to a historic partnership between the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks.

