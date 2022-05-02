Alabama looking for poll workers



ALABAMA (WRBL) – In Alabama, state officials say staffing nearly 2,000 sites across the state has been challenging.

Secretary of State John Merrill encourages everyone to get involved in local elections–and points to a new law allowing some high schoolers to help out.

“We passed legislation in 2019 that enables high school students that are ages 16 or 17 to work the polls. They can do any job that a poll worker can do except handle the ballot,” said Merrill.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker ahead of the primaries, Merrill suggests reaching out to your county’s probate judge for more information

