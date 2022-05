Where did he come from? Where did he go? We may never know what became of Cotton Eye Joe, but the song named after him has a rich history. “Cotton Eye Joe” began as a folk song that circulated through the American South in the 1800s. Today, it is a staple of American culture and everyone’s favorite line dancing song (or club dancing song), thanks to the 1995 techno cover by Rednex.

