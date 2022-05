This story is part of the 2022 Summer Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here. Whether you're taking to the skies for the first time in two years or packing the car for a cross-country trip, travel is, well, back; perhaps not in the ways we're used to, but the ritual of leaving where you live for somewhere else has been changed forever. It has new steps; new rules; new things to consider, too. As such, you need to be ready for anything. Having the right gear makes every trip easier, even if it makes your luggage heavier.

