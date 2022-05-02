ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road worker in critical condition after Magna accident

By Scott McKane, Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
A road worker has been hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a truck on State Road 201 in Magna early Monday.

The westbound lanes of SR-201 at 7200 West were closed after the Utah Barricades worker was hit in what appeared to be tragic and bizarre circumstances.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a Ford Ranger was heading eastbound near 8000 West around 7:45 a.m. when something went wrong with the vehicle, sending it into westbound lanes.

"Whether his brakes locked up, we’re not sure at this point, but he did end up losing control of the truck, overcorrecting over into the westbound lanes, which he then hit the pedestrian that was setting up traffic control,” said Cpl. Mikki Vargas.

The injured worker was placing signage and putting down orange markers to divert traffic due to construction in the area.

All lanes of the road were reopened after being shut down following the accident.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

