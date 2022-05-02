ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande City, TX

Martin dances way to playoff berth

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
Aldo Alarcon dances on first base following his second hit of the game Friday. The freshman would come around to score the Tigers’ lone run — and game-winning run — of the game.

It’s easy to get tight during a game deciding postseason lives.

Players get nervous. Muscles get tighter, thoughts run raster, hearts beat harder, and for some teams, that can mean the end of it all. Postseason goals that is.

The Martin Tigers were far from tight Friday night in their 1-0 win over Rio Grande City in a play-in game which decided who would go to the postseason and who would not.

When freshman Aldo Alarcon singled to left in the first inning he danced on first base. He did it again in the third when he added another base hit up the middle.

When Max Gomez laced a double to left-center field in the fourth, he got down himself.

That is not a sign of a team that is pressing. That’s the sign of a team that is relaxed and having fun. The Tigers have danced all the way to a postseason berth and their coach loves it.

“I let them be loose because I don’t want them getting nervous,” T.J. Tijerina said after the game. “I don’t want them getting nervous, I let them on the bus, I say, ‘Hey, play some music, whatever gets you ready, just don’t get wild and get hurt.’

“I don’t want them to be all tense. They’re young kids. The last thing I want them is to be tight.”

A real opportunity for the pressure to get to the Tigers was in the bottom of the fifth inning when Rio Grande City loaded the bases with one out.

A base hit puts the Rattlers up 2-1 and a bad hop on a pitch in the dirt ties the game. Gomez was behind the plate and he could very easily have let that pressure get to him.

But remember, just one inning before he was dancing in celebration on second base after his double. He was relaxed, but more than anything, he was prepared to do what he had to do to help his team win.

Despite a couple of pitches bouncing in the dirt, he blocked them and kept them in front of him. Then when starting pitcher Bryan Gonzalez was able to get a comebacker for the second out and a strikeout to end the inning, Gomez and his teammates celebrated accordingly.

That’s what they did all night long and it’s what they plan to do until their season ends.

“We love baseball,” he said. “So we play out there, have fun and just do our best.

“Always keep our head up. We’ve always got each other’s backs. We always say this thing. We always chant ‘family,’ because we’ve all got each other’s backs.”

Gonzalez exploded in celebration after getting that strikeout to end the fifth inning. It’s not clear whether that simply fired him up for the next two innings, or if it was just that he was dealing with the bottom of the lineup, but the senior dominated the final two frames to close out the game and the win.

He needed just 16 pitches to get through those final two innings and punch a playoff ticket for the Tigers.

He even took the time to let out a scream before throwing over to first base after fielding a ground ball in the final at-bat of the game.

This Tigers team was dealing with a high-intensity situation, but they had fun the entire time.

“We just knew that we had to give it our best,” Gonzalez said. “We all knew that we didn’t want this to end.

“For us seniors we wanted to have fun and always compete no matter what.”

The Tigers may not be dancing quite as much in the playoffs as they did draw the No. 2 team in the state in Corpus Christi Ray in the first round.

It’s a very difficult draw and any team from Laredo would have trouble beating them. But that doesn’t mean the Tigers couldn’t have fun along the way, and it doesn’t mean they won’t continue to have fun when facing off with Ray.

Heck, the Tigers only lost to Ray 3-1 during the Border Olympics. In the UIL State Baseball Playoffs, anything can happen.

What is guaranteed to happen is the Tigers will be loose. They will celebrate with their teammates. And they will have a blast.

“They have fun together,” Tijerina said. “They’ve come together as a group. Our motto this year was ‘family’ and I think we’ve got a little family. I tell them, ‘Besides your real family, we’re your second family.’ We spend a lot of time together and you can see that these kids feed off of each other.”

