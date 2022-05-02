ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany ready to back EU ban on Russian oil

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany would back EU plans to ban Russian oil imports either immediately or ideally in a few months, Economy Minsiter Robert Habeck said on Monday before talks with his colleagues in Brussels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0bCT_0fQTh0V100
A general view shows the oil refinery of the Lukoil company in Volgograd, Russia April 22, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

"Germany is not against an oil ban on Russia. Of course it is a heavy load to bear but we would be ready to do that," Habeck said, adding that Europe's biggest economy had cut the share of Russian oil to 12% from 35% before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Habeck added: "It would help to have weeks or months to do all the technical preparations. We would have to find ships that carry oil from west to east, we have to prepare the harbours, we have to prepare the pipelines. So time is helpful but I think other countries have bigger problems."

Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy