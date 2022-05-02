May food pantry events scheduled in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona announced it will be hosting food pantry events during the month of May.

Anyone in need is invited to come out and receive an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, canned and dry goods at the church, which is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of Altoona. The pantries are scheduled for:

Tuesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 18

Saturday, May 28

For any questions, you can contact the church by calling 814-944-2894. For more information about the church, click here to be directed to its website.

