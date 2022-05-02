ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

May food pantry events scheduled in Altoona

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRMvb_0fQTfqNG00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona announced it will be hosting food pantry events during the month of May.

Anyone in need is invited to come out and receive an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, canned and dry goods at the church, which is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of Altoona. The pantries are scheduled for:

  • Tuesday, May 3
  • Wednesday, May 18
  • Saturday, May 28

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For any questions, you can contact the church by calling 814-944-2894. For more information about the church, click here to be directed to its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Wine ‘n Shine ‘n Taco Purse Palooza coming to Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If your mother is a wine lover then getting her and her friends tickets to the Wine ‘n Shine ‘n Taco Purse Palooza event would be a great gift this year for Mother’s Day. Celebrate a day early on May 7 and come to the Blair County Convention Center at 1 […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone Food Truck and Vendor Festival returns in May

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone Improvement Group (TIG) is bringing back the Food Truck & Vendors Festival in 2022 and it kicks off Saturday! TIG, a group of local small business owners in Tyrone, will host the festival on the first Saturday of the month beginning on Saturday, May 7. This year’s festival will […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Farmers market, jam series coming to downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fun event filled with local produce is returning to State College on Friday’s starting in May. The Downtown State College Improvement District announced the farmers market is coming back on May 6 and its introducing the first Friday Market Jam Series. The Friday Market Jam Series will feature live […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

‘Centre Gives’ online event to collect donations for nonprofits

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An upcoming 36-hour event in Centre County will be collecting donations to support the work of local nonprofits serving the area. From 9 a.m. May 10 to 9 p.m. May 11, donors may visit CentreGives.org to make secure donations to their favorite Centre County nonprofit organization. Every dollar donated to […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Altoona, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Highland Park, PA
WTAJ

2022 Apple Blossom Festival underway in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Apple Blossom Festival at Way Fruit Farm in Port Matilda begins Friday and will carry over into Saturday — a sign that spring is here. The Apple Blossom Festival allows visitors to enjoy the spring outdoors as their trees begin to bloom. There will be free wagon rides […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Vegetables#Charity#The Faith Baptist Church#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scratch N Dent yard sale happening this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend. The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy