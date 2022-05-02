Rafael Nadal among tennis pros criticizing Wimbledon for Russia ban

Rafael Nadal is the latest star player to call out Wimbledon over the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Like so many major sporting events right now, the Wimbledon tennis competition has chosen to bar Russian and Belarusian players from participating in this year's tournament. But not all athletes involved in the tournament think that's the right call.

Rafael Nadal is one of several tennis pros to speak out against the event's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling the decision "very unfair."

"It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war," the 21-time Grand Slam winner said over the weekend, via ESPN.

Andrey Rublev, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev are among those who wouldn't be able to participate in the event because they are Russian. Belarusian pros Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka would also be unable to compete.

Nadal isn't the only tennis pro to criticize the All England Club's decision. Novak Djokovic also spoke out against the decision over the weekend, likening the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players to when he was barred from the Australian Open earlier this year because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it's frustrating knowing that you're not able to play," Djokovic said from Spain, where he and Nadal are prepping for the Madrid Open. "I still stand by my position that I don't support the decision. I think it's just not fair, it's not right, but it is what it is."

Fellow pro Andy Murray added, via CNN: "My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they're against the war and against the Russian regime... I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families (as a result)."

Wimbledon is slated to begin on June 27.