Winnsboro, TX

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report for April 25-May 1, 2022

 2 days ago
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of April 25-May 1, 2022 included:. Rodney Petrea, 30 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on April 25, 2022, for possession of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams...

