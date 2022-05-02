Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cleveland; Hughes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Hughes. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and could result in local flash flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Shawnee, Cushing, Seminole, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Wewoka, Perkins, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Wetumka, Yale, Luther, Meeker, Maud and Davenport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0