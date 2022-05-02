Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, northwestern Lawton, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Chickasha, Newcastle, Blanchard, Anadarko, Purcell, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village and Noble. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CADDO COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO