Brown County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-04 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most...

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Arrival Of Unsettled Pattern Will Bring Rounds Of Wet Weather

A sunny, dry weekend will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include separate rounds of wet weather."An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days,…
ENVIRONMENT
County
Brown County, SD
City
Columbia, SD
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Forrest, Jones, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Forrest; Jones; Lamar; Marion DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Jones, Marion, Lamar and Forrest Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baxter by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN BAXTER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Grady, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cleveland; Grady; McClain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Grady, central Cleveland and west central McClain Counties through 430 AM CDT At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dibble, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Norman, Newcastle, Blanchard, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Goldsby, Dibble, Washington, Cole, Middleberg and southwestern Lake Thunderbird. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 95 and 111. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Newton County Higher Elevations; Southern Johnson County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, southwestern Newton and Johnson Counties through 415 AM CDT At 340 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fern to near Branch to near Fort Chaffee. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Booneville Paris... Lamar Magazine... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Scranton... Ratcliff Blue Mountain... Devils Knob Hoyt... Midway in Logan County Holman... Rosetta Dillen... Woodland Hinkle... Mount Magazine This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 45 and 72. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Blowing dust could reduce visibility down to a mile or less making travel difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust is expected alongside these strong winds. Look for visibility to be greatly reduce at times, especially around the I-80 corridor.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cleveland, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 03:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cleveland; Hughes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Hughes. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and could result in local flash flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Shawnee, Cushing, Seminole, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Wewoka, Perkins, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Wetumka, Yale, Luther, Meeker, Maud and Davenport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, northwestern Lawton, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Chickasha, Newcastle, Blanchard, Anadarko, Purcell, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village and Noble. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Strong Winds, Hail Sweep Across Eastern Oklahoma; Causing Some Damage

Strong winds, large hail, and isolated tornados swept across Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm line moved east at 50 to 60 mph. Several areas saw power outages and reports of hail damage. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone spotted some damage from the storms in Chickasha and crews expect to find more damage after sunrise.
OKLAHOMA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
KTUL

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Green Country

UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
TULSA, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma and southwest Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma and Pottawatomie. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo and Comanche. * WHEN...Until 630 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, northwestern Lawton, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Chickasha, Newcastle, Blanchard, Anadarko, Purcell, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village and Noble. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hughes, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 02:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Hughes; Lincoln; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing and expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma and southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. In southeast Oklahoma, Hughes. * WHEN...Until 815 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding and could result in local flash flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Oklahoma City, Stillwater, Shawnee, Cushing, Seminole, Tecumseh, Chandler, Harrah, McLoud, Wewoka, Perkins, Stroud, Prague, Pink, Wetumka, Yale, Luther, Meeker, Maud and Davenport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUGHES COUNTY, OK

