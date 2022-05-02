UPDATE: SWAT finds individual who shot at police on E Broadway dead from apparent gunshot wound

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — UPDATE 11:35 a.m. – The West Dakota SWAT has located the individual who allegedly shot at police officers in the area of the 2500 E Broadway Ave.

According to Bismarck Police Lieutenant Luke Gardiner, a perimeter was set up around the trailer court in the 2500 block of E Broadway Ave. Operators of the West Dakota SWAT team located an individual in a shed deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

It is unclear if it occurred from self-infliction or in the exchange of gunfire that occurred in the area.

Officers were investigating a stolen motor vehicle around 9:00 am in a trailer located in this area. An individual fled out of the backdoor of a trailer and officers engaged in a foot pursuit.

During the foot pursuit, the individual allegedly shot at an officer and an exchange of gunfire occurred. It was believed that the individual barricaded himself in a shed, which is where officers located him.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Streets remain closed off in the area while the investigation continues.

The case has been turned over to the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the current shelter in place is lifted.

