ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

UPDATE: SWAT finds individual who shot at police on E Broadway dead from apparent gunshot wound

By Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gMZ5_0fQTeIuX00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — UPDATE 11:35 a.m. – The West Dakota SWAT has located the individual who allegedly shot at police officers in the area of the 2500 E Broadway Ave.

According to Bismarck Police Lieutenant Luke Gardiner, a perimeter was set up around the trailer court in the 2500 block of E Broadway Ave. Operators of the West Dakota SWAT team located an individual in a shed deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

It is unclear if it occurred from self-infliction or in the exchange of gunfire that occurred in the area.

Officers were investigating a stolen motor vehicle around 9:00 am in a trailer located in this area. An individual fled out of the backdoor of a trailer and officers engaged in a foot pursuit.

During the foot pursuit, the individual allegedly shot at an officer and an exchange of gunfire occurred. It was believed that the individual barricaded himself in a shed, which is where officers located him.

No officers were injured in the exchange.

Streets remain closed off in the area while the investigation continues.

The case has been turned over to the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the current shelter in place is lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:54 a.m. – Bismarck Police are currently investigating the 2500 Block of East Broadway in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that led to the exchange of gunfire with police.

According to Bismarck Police Lieutenant Luke Gardiner, around 9:00 a.m. this morning, officers of the Bismarck Police Department were investigating an incident related to a stolen motor vehicle in the 2500 block of East Broadway.

The investigation led them to a trailer house in the area, where an individual fled out of a back door. A pursuit occurred on foot between the officer and the suspect.

During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.

It is currently believed that the suspect is barricaded in a trailer in the area. The West Dakota SWAT team is en route to the scene.

Bismarck Police is asking the public in the area to shelter in place, and for the public to stay out of the area of 2500 Broadway.

Broadway Ave, Thayer Ave, and Rosser Ave are shut down between 26th St to 23rd St.

KX News will provide updates as we learn more information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 4

Jessica Spies
2d ago

oh my goodness. stop all this nonsense. you non law abiding citizens are inhibiting my ability to work efficiently! no one wants your drama! follow the law.. get a job and finance your own car!

Reply
8
Related
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Woman charged in connection with ND shooting gets probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman arrested in connection with the death of a North Dakota man in 2021 has been sentenced to three years of probation and has agreed to testify at the trial of the defendant who’s facing a murder charge. Jessica Saueressig, of Cascade, WI, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Violent Crime#The West Dakota Swat#Bismarck Police
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KX News

Heather Hoffman gets $500,000 bond

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Half-a-million dollars is the bond set by a Minot judge for 24-year-old Heather Hoffman, who is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Alexander Eckert last week. At her initial appearance Wednesday, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond. “[Hoffman] killed the father […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy