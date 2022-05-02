ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Congressional Corner with Molly Gray

wamc.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont’s Washington delegation is about to change. In today’s...

www.wamc.org

The Independent

NY governor selects US Rep. Delgado as lieutenant governor

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York's next lieutenant governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.Delgado, a Democrat, will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.Hochul touted fellow Delgado's work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt. Delgado, a Rhodes Scholar who briefly pursued a rap career after earning a Harvard law degree, had campaigned on universal access to Medicare, creating good jobs and eliminating tax loopholes for the rich.“Having won competitive...
WCAX

Vermont Olympic athletes visit the U.S. Capitol

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s athletes on Team USA visited the Capitol together Tuesday. Sen. Patrick Leahy says it was a pleasure to meet the team and that he and Marcelle loved watching them all compete. Elle Purrier St. Pierre posted on Facebook that she is in Washington, D.C.,...
sevendaysvt

Brenda Siegel Announces She'll Run for Governor of Vermont

Newfane political activist Brenda Siegel announced on Monday that she is running for governor. Siegel is the first Democrat to step forward to challenge incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican who is widely expected to run for a fourth two-year term this fall. Siegel declared her candidacy from the Statehouse steps on Monday afternoon after hinting about her “next chapter” on Twitter last week.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Week

The case for exiling Manchin and Sinema from the Democratic Party

There are plenty of reasons that President Biden and the Democrats are in trouble this November. The lingering pandemic and worsening inflation are up there, but the inability of congressional Democrats to capitalize on their narrow majorities in the House and Senate has been just as consequential. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mostly kept her caucus in line, but in the Senate, two Democrats — Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) — are almost single-handedly responsible for torpedoing Biden's presidency.
WCAX

CDC: Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have high COVID-19 levels

It’s law here in Vermont, but many still need a push to keep food scraps and compostables out of the trash. Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday. Updated: 4 hours ago. A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in...
