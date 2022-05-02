Congressional Corner with Molly Gray

U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York's next lieutenant governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.Delgado, a Democrat, will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.Hochul touted fellow Delgado's work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt. Delgado, a Rhodes Scholar who briefly pursued a rap career after earning a Harvard law degree, had campaigned on universal access to Medicare, creating good jobs and eliminating tax loopholes for the rich.“Having won competitive...
