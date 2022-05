As Andy Robertson sat down after another breathless and brilliant night, he offered pause for thought.“We should never take these days for granted.”It’s of course absolutely correct, but some at Liverpool could be forgiven for just looking to what next, because Jurgen Klopp has made these great days so routine.After defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate, the German ensured this was three Champions League finals in five years, to make it 10 in total. It is a consistency not seen since the very start of the club’s greatest glories, when Bob Paisley also made it three in five years.The last of...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO