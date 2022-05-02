ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville-Manlius girls lacrosse defeats Jamesville-DeWitt, 14-9

By Phil Blackwell
 3 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school girls lacrosse teams rushed to the end of April with a series of local showdowns, capped by Saturday’s clash between Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt.

The two rivals and long-time powerhouse programs provided another entertaining battle, but in the end it was the Hornets on top, pulling away to beat the Red Rams 14-9.

As usual, Ava Angello played a central role in F-M’s success, claiming 13 draws during the game and then, on offense, getting to double digits in points with her seven goals and three assists.

Melanie Steigerwald helped out with six assists as Julianna Cogliandro and Emily Noel each contributed three goals and Hannah Williamson recorded eight saves.

Much earlier in the week, J-D hosted East Syracuse Minoa and it proved a lopsided affair, the Red Rams rolling to an 18-2 victory over the Spartans.

Sydney Balotin, with three goals and two assists, led a well-balanced attack where Caroline Stone handed out four assists to go with her pair of goals.

Brooke Bort, Sadie Withers, Cambell Endries and Nicolette Militi each scored twice, with Kate Barclay getting a goal and two assists. Merris Kessler and Macy Durkin both had one goal and one assist. Laney Bort and Riley Markert also scored as Sophia Ferris and Sarah Stadelmann earned ESM’s goals.

Then J-D topped Oswego 17-3 on Wednesday, with Endries, Withers and Sydney Hildreth each putting in three goals. Kessler and Barclay both got two goals and one assist as Bort also converted twice.

F-M returned to action on Thursday, finding itself in a tight battle with Liverpool that, led by a three-pronged attack, it was able to handle in a 16-13 victory over the Warriors.

It took five goals from Angello and four-goal outings from Cogliandro and Noel to win this game, though Grace Reyna and Anne Leonard added single goals and Melanie Steigerwald picked up three assists.

Right before it faced F-M, J-D defeated Cortland 15-1 on Friday, with Barclay earning four goals and Bort three goals. Balotin and Stone both had two goals and two assists as Kessler had a goal and two assists.

Christian Brothers Academy entered the week with a 2-5 record, still reeling from surrendering a large lead in an April 23 overtime defeat to Liverpool.

But the Brothers handled Jordan-Elbridge 20-3 two days later, doing so as Gracie Britton’s six goals doubled the Eagles’ entire output to go with three assists.

Amelia Bonacci had four goals and three assists, while Maeve Mackenzie, Madison Ceclia, Lilah Kirch and Mia Kirch each got two goals. Sydney Vaughn, Allie Quinn and Carmella Fairbanks had one goal apiece.

Even more impressive CBA’s 18-8 win over Cazenovia last Wednesday night where it netted 13 goals in the first half to put the Lakers away.

Britton’s six goals and two assists were matched by Bonacci’s five goals and three assists. Ceclia, Mackenzie and Lilah Kirch each converted twice, with Mia Kirch earning a goal and three assists.

ESM played on Saturday and lost, 19-1, to Watertown, the only goal coming from Mackenzie Praxi as Alex Macutek led the Cyclones with five goals.

