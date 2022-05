Jevon Holland feels a lot more comfortable entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, especially now that he knows the difference between a frog and an alligator. Holland was born in British Columbia and went to school in the Bay Area of California. The defensive back then attended the University of Oregon before being drafted by the Dolphins in the second round last year. On Wednesday, Holland spoke about how uncomfortable he was when he arrived in Miami a year ago. He said he was once frightened by a frog because he thought it was a gator.

