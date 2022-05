A Black woman has finally been named valedictorian of her Illinois high school 38 years after she was snubbed. Tracey Meares was 17 when she topped her class at Springfield High School in 1984, setting her up to become the school's first Black valedictorian, according to The State Journal-Register. That same year, the school opted to instead honor the top-performing students of the year, forgoing the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian titles.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO