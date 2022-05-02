Pregnant Sophie Turner Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Bodysuit For Dinner With Joe Jonas

Image Credit: WavyPeter / SplashNews

Sophie Turner enjoyed a night out with her husband Joe Jonas in New York City on Sunday, May 1. The A-list couple was pictured heading into Emilio’s in New York City for a low-key dinner. Sophie, 26, wore a black bodysuit that showcased her baby bump, as she and Joe await the arrival of their second child in a few months. The Game of Thrones alum also rocked a dark leather jacket and a pair of trainer sneakers. She showed off her gorgeous natural look by wearing no makeup for the dinner date.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner at Emilio’s in New York City on May 1, 2022 (Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Joe styled himself in a cream-colored button up shirt that was unbuttoned at the top so the “Sucker” singer could show some skin. He also wore a pair of grey pants and black leather loafers. Joe walked beside his red-headed wife into the restaurant for their date night without their 1-year-old daughter Willa. Soon, Willa gets to be a big sister to her younger sibling!

Sophie’s pregnancy was confirmed at the beginning of March by Us Weekly. The British actress has since been showing off her pregnant belly in the cutest maternity clothes for public outings with her husband. On April 3, Sophie wore a black, flowing dress over her baby bump at a Miami farmer’s market. She also wore a maternity-friendly red dress to the 2022 Oscars and a leather dress and crop top to the Louis Vuitton Show as part of Paris Fashion Week in early March.

Joe and Sophie’s first child was born in July 2020, just over a year after their wedding ceremony in Paris. The adorable couple initially tied the knot on May 1, 2019 in a Las Vegas ceremony, much to the surprise of their friends and fans.