Robinson Cano is off to a slow start this year after being suspended for the entire 2021 season, and the New York Mets have finally given up on the slugger. The Mets announced on Monday that they have designated Cano for assignment. Cano was owed more than $40 million at the start of the season with a contract that runs through 2023. The Mets will have to pay him that money after he clears waivers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO