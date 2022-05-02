ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Fayetteville-Manlius baseball sweeps C-NS, defeats Jamesville-DeWitt

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SggL_0fQTcXyc00

ONONDAGA COUNTY – If anyone needed a prime example of the fickle nature of baseball, Fayetteville-Manlius offered it.

Winless so far in 2022, the Hornets hosted 6-0 Cicero-North Syracuse last Monday – and promptly went out and earned its first victory of the season, knocking off the Northstars 5-4.

F-M struck for a pair of first-inning runs off C-NS starter Sam Shaw and added two runs in the fourth after the Northstars cut the deficit to 4-1.

As it turned out, a fifth-inning tally that made it 5-1 was needed, for C-NS would score once in the sixth and twice in the top of the seventh before Sam Kuss, in relief of Max Danaher, was able to record the final out.

Danaher had gone six innings, only allowing five hits and two walks. At the plate, Robert Mason tripled, singled twice and drove in two runs, with Seth Albert adding three hits and an RBI as Tom Woodridge also drove in a run.

A day later, F-M stepped back, taking an 11-1 defeat to Liverpool. Kai Warner drove home Woolridge with the Hornets’ lone run in the top of the second, but the Warriors got four first-inning runs and were never caught.

But in a rematch with C-NS Wednesday in the “Strike Out ALS” event at NBT Bank Stadium, F-M struck early and late to beat the Northstars by a bigger 11-2 margin.

The Hornets got four runs off C-NS ace Bryce Zicaro in the first inning, then knocked him out in the fifth as it scored twice there and six times in the sixth to pull away.

Kuss, Michael Dutch and Ethan Powell each earned two RBIs, with Woodridge getting three hits as he, along with Danaher and Stephen Wratney, drove in single runs. Dan Swift pitched four innings to earn the win, combining with Kuss to hold C-NS to four hits.

F-M again fell back on Thursday, falling 7-1 to Baldwinsville. Mason drove home Albert with his team’s lone run in the fourth inning, while Danaher got two hits, but the Hornets had just four hits against Bees pitcher Kai Girard.

But going head-to-head with Jameville-DeWitt on Saturday afternoon, the Hornets made it three wins on the week, knocking off the Red Rams 6-2.

A three-run first inning set the tone as the Hornets got to J-D starter Luke VanHarter. Then it tacked on three runs in the fourth as Danaher got a pair of RBIs, with Chris Hoalcraft driving in a run as he and Woodridge both scored twice.

Meanwhile, Danaher threw 104 pitches in six innings, giving up a pair of runs in the sixth to break up the shutout, but still handing a healthy lead to Kuss, who closed it out.

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool softball both absorb defeats

After splitting its first two games this spring, the Cicero-North Syracuse softball team would take the measure of the reigning Section III Class B champions from Marcellus. And the Northstars didn’t have any problems at the plate against the Mustangs. The issue was that it could not hold on to a late lead and lost by a score of 10-9.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Boys lacrosse Lakers split pair of games, take loss to Homer

CENTRAL NEW YORK – A string of early-week high school boys lacrosse games fell victim to the winter snowstorm that forced a long wait for all the turf fields to get cleared. Once that ended, games resumed on Thursday, with area teams taking some setbacks, including Skaneateles, who was upended by Homer in a 12-4 defeat.
HOMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
Manlius, NY
Sports
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Girls golf teams get underway as weather warms

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Just two days after a heavy snowstorm, it had melted enough for area high school girls golf teams to start their cycle of league matches. And a big win was attained right away by Westhill when it took on traditional OHSL power Christian Brothers Academy and pulled out a 213-214 decision over the Brothers.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Rams#Northstars#Warriors#Nbt Bank Stadium
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia girls track and field second at VVS Invitational

By Kurt Wheeler VERONA – The Cazenovia girls track and field team scored in 15 of 18 events to earn 91 points and a second place finish among 14 teams at last Saturday’s Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational. Only Class A power East Syracuse-Minoa (141) outscored the Lakers as the team achieved 26 new season-best performances during the […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Track and field Mustangs, Lakers, Eagles gain victories

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Fortunately for area high school track and field teams, the snow cleared out and melted in time for some of them to have their league openers. While Westhill had to push back its meet against Cazenovia, Marcellus was able to take on Christian Brothers Academy and pull off an impressive sweep.
CAZENOVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Manlius-Pebble Hill boys golf wins season opener

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In the week where area girls golf teams were all set to plunge into the heart of their respective schedules, a heavy snowstorm caused a rash of postponements. The one area boys team with a spring schedule, Manlius Pebble Hill, was able to return on Wednesday for a match at Meadowbrook […]
GOLF
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia boys tennis sweeps Pulaski, LaFayette

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having split its first two matches of the season before the April school break, the Cazenovia boys tennis team climbed above the .500 mark just before the snow interrupted everything again. The Lakers’ 5-0 shutout of Pulaski last Monday included three singles matches which ended...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Penelope L. Costello, 80

Penelope (Penny) L. Costello, 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on Monday night, April 25, 2022.   Penny was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in Morrisville, N.Y., to her parents, Kenneth and Rosannah Roeller.  Her family owned the Romar’s restaurant, and Penny worked there as a young girl growing up. Penny was married to […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baseball, softball Lakers both pick up big wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – It finally cleared up and dried up for the Cazenovia baseball team to resume OHSL Liberty division action late in the week, and the Lakers didn’t waste the opportunity. Meeting Jordan-Elbridge last Friday at Cortland’s Gutchess Field, the Lakers simply unloaded in the five...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy