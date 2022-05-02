Car crashes into South Florida home after driver is targeted in shooting

Photo: Getty Images

MIRAMAR, FL - A car crashed into a South Florida home on Saturday after the driver of the car was the intended target of a shooting.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and 35th Court in Miramar.

Police say the victim was on his way to a liquor store when a dark vehicle began following him.

According to investigators, two male subjects jumped out of the vehicle and started shooting at the driver.

The driver tried to flee, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby home.

No one inside the home was injured, and neither was the driver.

Police are continuing their search for the subjects. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.