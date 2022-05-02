Original cast of 'That '70s Show' on board for '90s spin-off

Two alums of the hit The CW series The Vampire Diaries are reuniting on a new project. On Friday, it was announced that Netflix has put a new drama series, which is under the working title of Confessions, into development. The series will star and be executive produced by former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and will be written and executive produced by former showrunner Julie Plec, alongside Better Call Saul's Bradley Paul. The project is based on the article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher", which was published by Jason Smith on Thought Catalog in 2015.
