ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Original cast of 'That '70s Show' on board for '90s spin-off

By Cory Smith, KTUL staff
KOMO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost original cast members of "That '70s Show" are set to reprise their roles for a Netflix spin-off, "That '90s Show." That includes Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher,...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama shares sweet cast pic on set

Following the dramatic two hour NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i crossover episode, NCIS is ramping up for the next episode of season 19 on April 18. While fans eagerly wait for the next episode, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, has uploaded a sweet pic with his co-stars to Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Vampire Diaries Star and Creator to Reunite on New Netflix Series

Two alums of the hit The CW series The Vampire Diaries are reuniting on a new project. On Friday, it was announced that Netflix has put a new drama series, which is under the working title of Confessions, into development. The series will star and be executive produced by former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and will be written and executive produced by former showrunner Julie Plec, alongside Better Call Saul's Bradley Paul. The project is based on the article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher", which was published by Jason Smith on Thought Catalog in 2015.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Endgame Wraps, New Episodes of We Own This City and Better Call Saul

The Endgame makes good on its name tonight as the heist drama closes out its first season. (No word yet from NBC on whether it'll return for Season 2.) Also today: We Own This City and Better Call Saul air new episodes, E! broadcasts live from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, and rapper Lil Jon ventures into the world of home renovation in HGTV’s Lil Jon Wants To Do What? Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Kurtwood Smith
Person
Debra Jo Rupp
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Tanya Roberts
Person
Wilmer Valderrama
Person
Laura Prepon
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That 90s Show#That 70s Show#Entertainment Weekly
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy