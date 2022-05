A 9-year-old boy died after the ATV he was driving was hit by a car as he tried to cross a road in Bedford County on Saturday. The crash occurred about 11:30 a.m. on Plank Road in Hopewell Township. The boy was exiting a private driveway and traveling east on the paved, marked two-lane road when he collided with a southbound Nissan Altima, according to the Pennsylvania State Police crash report.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO