Meet the artist behind the official Kentucky Derby poster

It could be a wide-open affair on Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter and Blue Grass Stakes champ Zandon have posted impressive recent runs. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds set by Churchill Downs linemaker Mike Battaglia, while Epicenter is 7-2. Chad Brown, trainer for Zandon, and Steve Asmussen, who is prepping Epicenter, are each seeking their first Kentucky Derby victory. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert will be absent while he serves a suspension for Medina Spirit's failed drug test after winning last year's Derby, a victory that was awarded to Mandaloun. Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1) and White Abarrio (10-1) also are among the 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
