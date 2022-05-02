ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Meet the artist behind the official Kentucky Derby poster

By Jonathon Gregg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Her artwork will forever be a part of Kentucky Derby history. For Aimee Griffith, the journey from beginner artist to celebrated watercolorist happened almost as quickly as the fastest 2 minutes in sports. What You Need To Know. Artist Aimee Griffith was selected to create...

KIVI-TV

Post positions announced for 148th Kentucky Derby

The post positions have been announced for the 148th Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks. These are the following post positions for Kentucky Derby 148:. Morning line odds currently put Zandon as the favorite at 3-1 to win the Kentucky Derby. The Derby is limited to 20 runners, but up...
BOISE, ID
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
MyArkLaMiss

Normal Kentucky Derby: Capacity crowd, big hats, mint juleps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is moving closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval amid COVID-19 restrictions. The 2020 running was delayed until Labor Day, then held without spectators. It returned to its familiar spring slot eight months later in 2021, but with limited capacity. Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions […]
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds, draw: Legendary expert who nailed Triple Crown races shares picks

It could be a wide-open affair on Saturday at the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter and Blue Grass Stakes champ Zandon have posted impressive recent runs. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds set by Churchill Downs linemaker Mike Battaglia, while Epicenter is 7-2. Chad Brown, trainer for Zandon, and Steve Asmussen, who is prepping Epicenter, are each seeking their first Kentucky Derby victory. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert will be absent while he serves a suspension for Medina Spirit's failed drug test after winning last year's Derby, a victory that was awarded to Mandaloun. Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1) and White Abarrio (10-1) also are among the 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
SPORTS
Q 105.7

Will Chad Brown Finally Win A Kentucky Derby?

There is nothing quite like the Kentucky Derby. It is one of my favorite times of the year as it signifies the start of the beloved horse racing season. The first Saturday in May every year at Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky is where avid horse racing fans and casual horse racing fans join as one in the most historic horse racing event in the sport. The field looks really strong for the 2022 Derby and there is a local horse trainer who have a horse featured in the race on Saturday evening. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Washington

2022 Kentucky Derby: Post Time, Odds and How to Watch

2022 Kentucky Derby: Post time, odds and how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Spring is in the air, fans are back in the stands, and the Kentucky Derby once again will run in May. The first Saturday in May of each year has long been reserved for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Churchill Downs celebrating women in racing on Champions Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs is celebrating women in racing on Champions Day. Tuesday is Champions Day: Champions for Change "Ladies in Racing." According to an article on Churchill Downs' website, "countless women have played important roles in the horse racing world, from Diane Crump to Rosie Napravnik, to Laska Durnell and Penny Chenery, women have been instrumental in contributing to the advancement and success of the sport".
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Conversion of soccer stadium underway for Derby night concert

New York jockey, trainer combo hoping to win their first Kentucky Derby. Jockey Reylu Gutierrez and trainer Johnny Ortiz are riding Barber Road into Kentucky Derby 148. Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby. Updated: 5 hours ago. The rain won’t ruin the races...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yardbarker

Unconventional path to Kentucky Derby could make history for Japan

It began decades ago with the import of 1986 Kentucky Derby champion Sunday Silence. The influence and impact he would go on to have on the Thoroughbred breeding industry in Japan would be as iconic as his blaze. Sunday Silence was the first American star to join the Japanese breeding ranks but he would not be the last. Since then, there has been a laser-focused effort in Japan to breed, develop and race the best Thoroughbreds in the world and with each passing year, that commitment becomes more evident.
SPORTS

