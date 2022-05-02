ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaks, PA

MCCC Graduate from Oaks, PA, Named to Statewide Honors List

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHecI_0fQTaCl100
Kaitlyn Leister of Oaks, PA.Image via MCCC.

It’s no wonder Kaitlyn Leister wants to become a teacher someday. The classroom has always been a place where she has found success.

The 19-year-old from Oaks, Pa., graduated from Montgomery County Community College and is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education from Millersville University.

She was recently named a member of the 2021-2022 All-Pennsylvania Academic Team, sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

This recognition honors an exceptional group of community college students who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated a commitment to their colleges and communities.

“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking. I’m glad the work was appreciated,” she said on the recognition. “I’ve always been a studious person. I just like being in an academic environment.”

Only a few months into the pandemic, Leister began taking online classes at MCCC in the fall of 2020. The tech-savvy teen said she found a way to flourish despite working entirely virtually.

When she first entered college, she said she was unsure what she wanted to do with her life but credits the help her advisors and classmates gave in pointing her in the right direction. Leister is the first student to graduate from MCCC’s new Pottstown College Connections Experience (CCE) program, an immersive academic pathways program.

Thanks to the help she received, Leister realized her calling in life.  

“I found I wanted to follow the path of becoming an educator,” she said. “I would also like to thank the teachers I have had throughout my whole life, as it was them being such kind people who supported me that made me wish to return the favor and become the teachers they were. I chose history, as I felt history is an important subject, and is one of telling stories of how things came to be.”

Last fall, Leister, a first-generation college student, finished her associate’s degree at MCCC, graduating magna cum laude. An only child, she said earning the first of what she expects will be several college degrees is a major accomplishment for her and her family.

“I am motivated to succeed to be the first of my parents to go to college and get my degree,” she said. “Neither of my parents have a college degree, so when I was growing up, it was more expected I would go to college without a second thought. I was always told I could have my degree to be in anything, as long as I got a college degree.”

As a teacher, Leister said she hopes to inspire her students in the classroom the same way teachers in the past did for her.

“I want to leave a good mark on the education field in my future, with students who comeback years later to tell me how they are doing in life and how they have changed from when I had them,” Kaitlyn Leister said. “Just knowing I was a part of someone’s journey to having a successful and fulfilling life is more than I could ever want.”

Read more about Kaitlyn Leister here.

Comments / 0

Related
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Invites Applications for Project Manager of IREPO Grant in Blue Bell

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Project Manager of IREPO Grant position. The Project Manager of IREPO Grant is responsible for directing/managing the grant through improving laboratories and support for high-demand health science programs; providing expanded faculty training and certification opportunities; and collaborating with the information technology department that will be implementing a customer relationship management (CRM) system as a strategy to provide the College with a competitive advantage to help attract, retain, and more efficiently and effectively serve its students.
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Seeks Applicants for Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty in Blue Bell, PA

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty position. The Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty is responsible for teaching assigned courses in a manner that facilitates student learning and mastery of course material. Part Time faculty are encouraged to participate in course and curriculum development, program and...
BLUE BELL, PA
MONTCO.Today

How DeSales University MBA Program Helped a Graduate Start on an Entrepreneurial Fitness Path

Eric Bartosz, left, is the creator of BAR40.Image via Eric Bartosz. One of the questions that come up often with regards to BAR40 is how it started, and part of that origin story can be traced back to Eric Bartosz’s time completing his MBA at DeSales University. Specifically, the leadership courses which provided exposure and a deeper dive into how innovation, perseverance and passion can help turn concept into reality.
FITNESS
MONTCO.Today

TOMORROW! Join Integrate For Good at Collegeville’s Ursinus College for Kindness Rocks Dedication Ceremony on Sunday, May 1

Community Members of All Ages are Welcome Integrate For Good and Ursinus College Kindness Rocks Dedication Ceremony on Sunday May 1, 2022. Integrate for Good along with its Community Partner, The Ursinus Center for Advocacy, Responsibility and Engagement (UCARE) of Ursinus College invite the public to attend the Kindness Rocks Dedication Celebration taking place at Ursinus College on Sunday, May 1 from 1-2:30pm.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Montgomery County, PA
Education
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Oaks, PA
MONTCO.Today

Fortune: 2022’s Highest Paying Careers

The world has changed a lot in the last few years. For aspiring college students, that has meant they need to start factoring in what careers may no longer be in demand. The majors that once promised lucrative futures may no longer offer such bright prospects. That is why it is time to look at the facts now when deciding what to go to school for.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University Closes Out 150th Anniversary Celebration With Community Open House

3 Women show off their West Chester University 150th anniversary T-shirts at the April 23 open house. It was like visiting an academic theme park, where the thrill of a roller coaster was replaced with the excitement of scientific and artistic exploration, eye-catching technologies, and enthusiastic students and faculty showcasing what they most cared about.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Alumni Relations and Stewardship Officer 2. This position is responsible for the oversight and management of the...
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy