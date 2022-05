The financial impact of this year’s massive draft class is an overlooked yet important part of things for the Kansas City Chiefs future. The Kansas City Chiefs added 10 players to their 90-man roster last weekend with their allotment of selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Every team is excited by the new rookies they’re bringing in from the draft due to the young talent they bring and the hopes they provide at various positions. For a team like the Chiefs, however, a haul of 10 picks also allows a veteran team with expensive players to keep their overall costs down.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO