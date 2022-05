POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Ferraro and Venerose families sadly announce the passing of Irene M. Ferraro, much loved and cared about daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and schoolteacher. Irene passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 5:00 a.m., surrounded by her loving and caring family: sister, Angeline Ferraro with whom she made her home; her nephews, David Venerose, Jr., Josef Venerose, David’s wife, Noelle Venerose and best friend, neighbor and fellow schoolteacher, Kimberly Pantutiti.

POLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO