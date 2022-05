The rise in the cost for gasoline has many Americans across the United States searching for new ways to save money at the pump. With many gas stations charging as much as $6 or more per gallon, drivers are unlikely to get a break soon from the record high gas prices. One way to get fuel at a discounted price is through a membership-only wholesale store that also has members-only fuel stations, such as Sam’s Club. A Sam's Club membership offers access to the fuel stations with discounted gas.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 DAY AGO