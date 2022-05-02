ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Region Exits Top 25 List of Smoggiest Metros, But the News is No Breath of Fresh Air

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRfuN_0fQTZ8CT00
The Phila. region has made some progress in easing the health threat of air pollution, but there is still much to be done.Image via C.C. Chapman at Creative Commons.

The Philadelphia region has finally dropped off the list of the 25 worst metro areas for ozone smog. But the American Lung Association’s State of the Air report shows that the levels of air pollution are still worrisome. Sophia Schmidt hacked through the data for The Philadelphia Tribune.

The report looked at both ozone and fine particulates air pollution and compared multi-year averages dating back to the 1990s to data from 2018–2020.

In the latter period, the Philadelphia-Reading-Camden metro area averaged less than seven unhealthy high-ozone days per year, the fewest in at least two decades.

Despite the improvements, the report awarded the Philadelphia region area a “failing” grade for ozone pollution.

“It’s improved to the best ever for ozone smog,” said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health at the American Lung Association of the Mid-Atlantic. “It’s not on the worst 25 cities list anymore, but it still gets a substantial ‘F.’”

The reason is particulate pollution, where the metro made little progress.

Among individual counties, Delaware County was the most polluted as measure by particulates, while Philadelphia and Bucks counties tied for worst ozone pollution.

Read more about air pollution in the Philadelphia area in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
CBS Philly

City Of Philadelphia Reopens First-Time Homebuyer Assistance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re getting ready to buy a home in Philadelphia, the city wants to help cover some of the costs. They’re offering first-time homebuyers up to $10,000, or 6% of the purchase price, whichever is less. You can use it for the down payment or closing costs. The city first closed the program back in 2020 when it ran out of money. Click here to see if you are eligible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smog#Ozone Pollution#Fresh Air#C C Chapman At#Creative Commons#The Philadelphia Tribune
Deadline

New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

Click here to read the full article. In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight weeks BA.2.12.1 has not only outcompeted BA.2 in terms of growth, but it has now become the dominant variant in the region made up of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The CDC data indicates that BA.12.2 now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Fatherly

This List Shows The 10 Most Weed-Friendly Cities In The US

There are a lot of people across the country who turn to weed for various reasons whether it’s for inspiration, relaxation, relief, or anything in between. There are 18 states where using weed is legal recreationally, but not all the cities in those states are as weed-friendly as others. And there’s a handy map that breaks it down for us.
POLITICS
CBS Philly

Black Bear Captured In Delaware County Relocated To Less Populated Area In Dauphin County

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The hunt for a black bear in Delaware County is over on Wednesday. Officials captured the bear overnight. Residents waking up Wednesday morning can be a little more at ease as officials have announced they caught the bear. Tuesday’s efforts paid off.  “I find that pretty crazy. It’s a very suburban area. It’s not many wooded areas around here,” Drexel Hill resident Matthew Carroll said. Officials found the bear near Baltimore Pike.  Early Wednesday morning, Clifton Heights borough and State game wardens released a video of a drowsy bear hanging from a tree and then ultimately making its way...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Pittsburgh Newspaper Enables Access to Statewide Bridge Inspection Data That PennDOT Removed

A statewide database of bridge condition notes has been preserved by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A database of notes that accompanied inspections for over 20,000 Pennsylvania bridges — posted and then removed from the PennDOT website — are again publicly available. Joel Jacobs steeled himself for the task of filing the story for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTN

Three Ohio highways among most fatal in U.S.

(STACKER) – Americans love the open road, and thanks to the Interstate Highway System—created in 1956—it’s relatively easy to traverse the country. With an efficient way to travel (in theory), it’s no wonder interstates are in heavy use. In 2020 drivers drove over 709 billion miles on interstates. With that much traffic, there are bound […]
OHIO STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy