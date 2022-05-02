ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown’s Medicare Education Services Celebrates Its First Year in Business

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCEhe_0fQTYkZL00
Image via Pexels.

April 27th marks the one year anniversary of Medicare Education Services in Pottstown.

“Starting a new business, you have an idea how things will go in your first year. I put my focus on meeting as many people in person as possible, and oftentimes they need some help with Medicare, or know someone who does” says David Morrison, owner of Medicare Education Services.

Cost and access to care are two of the main factors that drive consumers’ Medicare choices. Many times people are in a plan, and they never explore if there may be better options for them. 

One case stands out as an example of how changing plans can achieve both a reduction in cost and greater access to care.

“I sat with a potential client, reviewed her doctors and prescriptions, and saved her $1,500 a year in prescription costs and got one of her doctors in network for her that she had been paying cash to see.” Morrison states. “I work hard to listen to my clients needs and find the best plan options to fit their needs.”

Medicare beneficiaries can make the best decisions about what plan is best for them when they know their choices.

Moving into year two, the goal of Medicare Education Services is to continue to build relationships with community organizations.

“We currently partner with local senior centers and food pantries to provide their clients with information about programs and services that may be available for them,” David says.

If you would like to schedule a time to review your plan options, call 484-424-5222 or contact us here.

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Local Love: Bisman Community Food Co-op To Celebrate Milestone

To put it simply, the Bisman Community Food Co-op is a local food market, but that description only scratches the surface of what it brings to our community. It's a place where many gather, shop and socialize. Not only that, but the co-op supports over 70 local growers, farmers and, ranchers. It's a place where they can can sell their goods.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pottstown, PA
Pottstown, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pottstown, PA
Education
MONTCO.Today

RKL: When to Turn to Outsourced Human Resources

A growing business has a growing list of needs, especially with regard to human resources. More employees means more responsibilities, and not every organization has a full HR team to manage these essential tasks. An external HR resource can help companies facing this situation by taking on a number of responsibilities, from critical payroll and compliance functions to identifying efficiencies to improve processes and performance.
ECONOMY
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers — Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

A Souderton Financial Firm Plans Pittsburgh, Baltimore Markets Expansion, Unveils New Digital Product

Souderton-based Univest Financial is continuing to expand both westward and southward, this time focusing on the Pittsburgh and Baltimore markets, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company announced its expansion plans during the first-quarter earnings release on Wednesday. Univest also unveiled Univest Direct, a new banking initiative...
SOUDERTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pexels
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants: Here’s why | Opinion

Across Pennsylvania, people with disabilities are experiencing a disturbing reality that endangers their health and well-being. I am referring to the state-wide shortage of personal care attendants. I know, because I am a person with cerebral palsy who relies upon personal care attendants. Pennsylvania needs to take steps to attract and retain their workforce by ensuring higher wages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

CompanyVoice in Blue Bell Seeking Applicants For Online Banking Customer Service Position

CompanyVoice in Blue Bell invites applications for Online Banking Customer Service Position, a full time (40 hours/week) role for a program that runs during these hours:. The Online Banking Customer Service Position assists digital banking customers with basic account transactions, questions, and troubleshooting. Customer interaction is via Phone, Chat, and...
BLUE BELL, PA
Mercury

Berks family takes farming in a nontraditional direction

Pasture Pride Natural Meats has taken their preserved farm in a different direction. To take advantage of consumers’ desire to know where their food comes from and how it is produced, the Stutzmans have developed a direct-market meat business. The Stutzmans’ unique farm operation in Greenwich Township raises and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
MyChesCo

PA Department of Human Services Extends LIHEAP Season, Encourages Pennsylvanians to Apply

HARRISBURG, PA — Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead says that support from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is still available. The LIHEAP season has also been extended by two weeks, from May 6 to May 20, 2022, allowing additional households the opportunity to apply for LIHEAP Cash and LIHEAP Crisis benefits.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Seeks Applicants for Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty in Blue Bell, PA

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty position. The Part-time Dental Hygiene Faculty is responsible for teaching assigned courses in a manner that facilitates student learning and mastery of course material. Part Time faculty are encouraged to participate in course and curriculum development, program and...
BLUE BELL, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania TurboTax users to receive restitution in $141M settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians who used Intuit Inc.’s TurboTax product may be eligible to receive restitution following a $141 million settlement. Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that his office has secured the settlement with Intuit Inc., as part of a multistate settlement. The announcement comes following a multistate investigation which found that Intuit, “through aggressive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Popular ‘TikTok’ Dentist from Royersford Helps Children Maintain Dignity Through Support for Fostering Hope PA

Royersford’s Dr. Peter Lim, who is well known to his social media fans as “the TikTok dentist” whose great dance moves and a propensity to calm his patients down by singing to them, is also helping children maintain dignity through his support for Fostering Hope PA, a local nonprofit that serves families and children in the foster care system, writes M. English for The Times Herald.
ROYERSFORD, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy