Pottstown’s Medicare Education Services Celebrates Its First Year in Business

April 27th marks the one year anniversary of Medicare Education Services in Pottstown.

“Starting a new business, you have an idea how things will go in your first year. I put my focus on meeting as many people in person as possible, and oftentimes they need some help with Medicare, or know someone who does” says David Morrison, owner of Medicare Education Services.

Cost and access to care are two of the main factors that drive consumers’ Medicare choices. Many times people are in a plan, and they never explore if there may be better options for them.

One case stands out as an example of how changing plans can achieve both a reduction in cost and greater access to care.

“I sat with a potential client, reviewed her doctors and prescriptions, and saved her $1,500 a year in prescription costs and got one of her doctors in network for her that she had been paying cash to see.” Morrison states. “I work hard to listen to my clients needs and find the best plan options to fit their needs.”

Medicare beneficiaries can make the best decisions about what plan is best for them when they know their choices.

Moving into year two, the goal of Medicare Education Services is to continue to build relationships with community organizations.

“We currently partner with local senior centers and food pantries to provide their clients with information about programs and services that may be available for them,” David says.