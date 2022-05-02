ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Thank You, Harry

By Dan Romito
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jId9F_0fQTYGHf00

When my daughter was young, she was a ball of energy. Always wanted to be playing outside, running around with her friends, getting in the kind of trouble that only a 12-year-old girl can.

That all changed when a boy came into her life. My daughter isn’t the first to be distracted by boys, but this was not just any boy. He was brave. He was adventurous. He wasn’t afraid to stand up for his friends. He was willing to get into a little trouble himself. And he knew magic. Of course, I’m talking about Harry Potter.

My youngest started reading Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone during the summer before she turned 12 years old. By that point, the books had already been out for quite some time, but she never showed any interest in reading them. You know, too busy playing. But once she picked them up, like millions and millions of other kids and adults, she couldn’t put them down.

TOP LOCAL NEWS: Heritage Cafeteria replacement’s groundbreaking scheduled for next Tuesday: Here’s what’s coming

She would describe in great detail all of the adventures that Harry, Ron, and Hermione would go on. She would talk about what a slime ball Severus Snape was. And she would talk about all the chaos that Fred and George Weasley, her two favorite characters, would cause. My wife and I would listen to her go on and on and on for what seemed like hours. Like so many other parents, we were just happy that Harry Potter made our precocious daughter, who couldn’t sit still, want to read.

So today, on International Harry Potter Day , on behalf of the other parents out there, I was to say thank you to Harry, Ron, Hermione, Neville, Dumbledore, Snape, and even Voldemort. Most importantly, I want to say thank you to J.K. Rowling. Politics aside, she created a world that my daughter never wanted to leave.

Even now, I’ll catch her re-reading the books from cover to cover or at least re-reading some of her favorite passages. I don’t think an author has created a universe so immersive since Tolkien imagined Frodo leaving the Shire for Mount Doom. Sorry, George R.R. Martin, but your world just doesn’t compare quite yet. So raise up your wands on International Harry Potter and pay homage to the characters who inspired our kids to read. That really is magic.

Dan Romito is the Assistant News Director for KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox. Dan has worked in TV news for more than 20 years. He is married with two daughters and two dogs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Expecto Patronum! It’s International Harry Potter day!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2012, Harry Potter fans rejoiced when Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron declared that May 2 would forevermore be known as International Harry Potter Day. In the story, the Battle of Hogwarts, the war between the Order of the Phoenix and Lord Voldemort, concluded on May 2, 1998. Written by J.K. Rowling, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield; here’s what we know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon. The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield. Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Heritage Cafeteria
UPI News

International Harry Potter Day marks Battle of Hogwarts date

May 2 (UPI) -- International Harry Potter Day, which is celebrated annually on May 2 to coincide with The Battle of Hogwarts, was started by former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron in 2012. The Battle of Hogwarts was the epic battle that concluded the original Harry Potter series of books...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KOLR10 News

Execution of Missouri man the 5th in US this year

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery at their rural home more than a quarter of a century ago was put to death Tuesday, becoming just the fifth person executed in the United States this year. Carman Deck, 56, died by injection at the state prison in Bonne […]
BONNE TERRE, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found in Dallas County well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their surprise, a body […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Recreational marijuana could be legal in Missouri later this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Voters in Missouri could have a chance later this year to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal for anyone 21 and older.  Legal Missouri 2022, the initiative campaign to make adult-use marijuana legal, has collected more than enough voter signatures required by the Missouri Secretary of State to be added […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Fire burns down building in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire burned down a detached garage on North Grant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning. According to interim Battalion Chief Darin Miller, 2 fire trucks responded to the scene on May 3rd and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The garage […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Willard man charged with threatening to “shoot up a school;” text messages show he wanted to hurt Joel Osteen

WILLARD, Mo. — A Willard man is accused of threatening to shoot up a school, a church, and assassinate the pastor of a megachurch in Texas, according to court documents. Nathan Elleson is charged with two counts of first-degree terrorist threat and one count of second-degree harassment. The probable cause statement said on Wednesday, April […]
WILLARD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy