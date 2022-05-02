New charter school will focus on mental health of students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A groundbreaking will take place Monday for a new charter school in North Las Vegas that is dedicated to the mental health of students.

Cactus Park Elementary is a unique new school. The group behind the project wants to give families more educational options.

“We started to notice this massive disconnect between — I’m sure lots of Las Vegans already recognized this — between the home and school. So we wanted to dream up something big. We’ve been working on it alongside the community for the past three years so that this can be a reality,” said Jacob Allen, piloted Schools of Nevada.

The school features inside and outside classrooms. There are also areas to help students in distress including a farm with animals and a cactus garden. The school is free for students to attend but parents have to register in advance. It will open in August.

The school will be located on Las Vegas Boulevard near North Pecos Road.

