ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro’s landmark Holton Home for older adults to close, citing unsustainable costs

By Kevin O'Connor
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNCAA_0fQTWKJd00
Holton Home was incorporated as the Brattleboro Home for the Aged and Disabled in 1892. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

BRATTLEBORO — In 1892, the Vermont Legislature, heeding a call from Dr. Henry Holton and other concerned residents in town, incorporated the pioneering Brattleboro Home for the Aged and Disabled.

“Physical comfort and care are combined with a social freedom and variety that are unusual,” historian Mary Cabot went on to write in the Annals of Brattleboro. “The number of elderly people who look forward to the age at which they can be eligible to this Home is a witness to its happy influence.”

Some 130 years later, the Greek Revival stone building now known as Holton Home still stands. But its nonprofit board of trustees is closing the 35-room facility due to cost challenges and staffing shortages.

“Financially, we were able to stay afloat thanks to Covid relief grants,” board President Ted Vogt said in a statement. “However, the losses we were incurring were not sustainable going forward.”

For more than a century, Holton Home has been the most public face of this town’s older community, as its stately building is seen by motorists driving from Interstate 91 toward downtown.

Founders purchased the Western Avenue property for $5,000 and spent an additional $18,000 to construct the three-story landmark, according to the Annals of Brattleboro.

In 2015, Holton Home merged with Brattleboro’s other such facility, Bradley House — the latter located in the former 1858 Harris Ave. mansion of Richards Bradley, an original incorporator of Holton Home and the great-grandson of one of Vermont’s first two U.S. senators.

The newly created Garden Path Elder Living parent organization has marketed the two buildings as historic yet high-level residential care homes, of which Windham County has six and Vermont has 100. But it has found it difficult to run two separate licensed facilities with a shortage of funds and qualified nursing staff.

Holton Home also reported a Covid-19 outbreak of at least a dozen cases in January 2021.

Garden Path will tap a final Covid relief grant to move the remaining Holton Home residents to Bradley House, which will continue to operate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2aUO_0fQTWKJd00
A sign that once advertised openings lies outside Brattleboro’s Holton Home. Photo by Kevin O’Connor/VTDigger

“This was an exceedingly difficult decision,” Executive Director Edward Bordas said, “but represents the only viable path forward for our organization.”

In its statement, Garden Path thanked local and state officials as well as its creditors, who “have been helpful and patient.”

“After more than two years of Covid, we were in a desperate financial situation,” Vogt said. “With the efficiencies gained from this consolidation, (we) will come out of this stronger and fiscally solvent. We expect to be providing quality elder care to the community for many years to come."

Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s landmark Holton Home for older adults to close, citing unsustainable costs .

Comments / 1

Related
VTDigger

Central VT Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications- Randolph

(Randolph, VT) Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for a homeownership opportunity in Randolph, VT. Submit applications by June 1, 2022. Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, and perpetually affordable housing for homeowners who are in need of better housing. Depending on the particular building site and homeowner applicant needs in Vermont, we build energy efficient single unit homes or duplexes designed for privacy with separate entrances, driveways, and yards. Our current build is located at 41 Central St. in Randolph, VT, where the land would allow for either a single-unit or multi-unit home (up to two households).
RANDOLPH, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brattleboro, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Brattleboro, VT
Live 95.9

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#Nursing Staff#The Brattleboro Home#The Vermont Legislature#The Annals Of Brattleboro#Greek#Covid#Bradley
CBS Boston

New Harmony Montgomery Report Finds Parents’ Rights Were Put Ahead Of Missing Girl’s Safety

BOSTON (CBS) – A new report in the case of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery found her safety was not considered as important as her parents’ rights. Seven-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019. No one has been charged in her disappearance. Her father, 32-year-old Adam Montgomery, is currently being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on several charges. He was arrested in January and charged with felony second-degree assault stemming from alleged conduct against Harmony in 2019. She had been in the care of the...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Massachusetts Cracking Down on Abusing Disability Parking Placards

We all know that it is wrong to park in a disabled parking spot if you don't need it. Able-bodied drivers who park in spots designated for the disabled are preventing those people from doing necessary, everyday tasks. Often, these tasks are already more difficult and time-consuming for the disabled, but taking away a disabled parking spot from them can take a task from difficult to impossible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eight Maine schools closed as COVID cases surge

BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drink Alcohol on the Beach?

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID is on the comeback in Vermont. Since March, the state has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations as the BA.2 variant blankets our region. Vermont hit its highest rate of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths this past winter. Following the January peak,...
VERMONT STATE
MassLive.com

This Massachusetts beach ranks among the best in the US, says Travel + Leisure

One Massachusetts beach is making waves, as it was ranked one of the best sandy stretches in the United States. The magazine Travel + Leisure named the 25 best beaches in the U.S. earlier this month, looking at sandy locales in Alabama, California, Hawaii, New York, Oregon and elsewhere, notable for their “attractions, location, or unique amenities,” the news outlet said. Among the names on the list: Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts State Police Alerting Residents of a New Phishing Scam

Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts residents that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam. It doesn't matter whether you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Pittsfield, Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Lynn, North Adams, Northampton, Lowell, Agawam, Amherst, Fall River, Great Barrington and everywhere in between, you could be a target for this scam which you can read about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy