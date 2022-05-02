'We will never forget': Texas rattlesnake handler dies from bite at South Texas festival

A rattlesnake handler has died after he was bitten at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer. (Joe McDonald/Getty Images)

A Texas rattlesnake handler died this weekend after he was bitten at the largest festival of the year in South Texas on Saturday, April 30. Eugene De Leon Sr. was handling rattlesnakes in front of a crowd when he was bitten on the shoulder, according to KIIITV.

De Leon was at Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer, near the Corpus Christi area. The festival is one of the city's largest events of the year that the Freer Chamber of Commerce puts on.

According to KIIITV, De Leon had over 20 years of experience handling snakes. His family stated on Facebook how "he had a passion for snake handling" and that he was "doing what he loved doing."

The Freer Chamber of Commerce sent its deepest condolences to the De Leon's family on Sunday, May 1. The Commerce wrote, "the love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed every day."

"From being a member of the Freer Volunteer Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property, he was always ready to help," Freer Chamber of Commerce wrote. "We will never forget his excitement during Roundup time."

In the post, the chamber of commerce continued praising De Leon for doing it all, whether it was participating in interviews with television stations or appearing on Wildlife shows.

"You showed all of us to follow our passion and give back to our community," the post stated. "May you Rest In Peace Eugene."

Read more from Priscilla

