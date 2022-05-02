ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Brush fire destroys 16 acres of Blue Hills Reservation

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Fire departments from more than 12 area communities assisted at the scene.

A large brush fire torched 16 acres of Blue Hills Reservation in Milton on Sunday, the Boston Globe reported.

Milton fire officials first responded to a report of a fire near the Chickatawbut Road entrance at 1 p.m, Milton Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Murphy said.

Fire departments from more than 12 area communities including Quincy and Canton assisted at the scene.

“There isn’t a lot of water supply up there, so that’s why we had to contact so many fire departments to put out the fire,” Murphy told the Globe.

Working into the evening, emergency crews were able to extinguish the fire by 8:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“While I was out in Milton, the trucks were just flying everywhere,” Milton resident Diane Agostino told CBS Boston.

“When I got out of the car, the smoke was too heavy and I had to get my N95 on,” Agostino added.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Boston

Boston

Boston

