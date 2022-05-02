ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Kelvin Gutierrez: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

New York Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets have designated Robinson Cano for assignment. Cano is still owed $39 million from the Mets, but they are one of the few teams that do not need to penny-pinch. New York could have sent JD Davis, Luis Guillorme, or Dominic Smith to Triple-A but sent a clear message that they will roster the best 26 players, regardless of cost. The Mets had to make some decisions because rosters league-wide had to be reduced to 26 players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Yankees look to extend win streak, play the Blue Jays

LINE: Blue Jays -133, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees are looking to build upon a six-game win streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has a 9-5 record at home and a 15-9 record overall. The Blue Jays have the...
MLB
Reuters

Astros' Jake Odorizzi, 3 relievers shut out Mariners

Jake Odorizzi carried a shutout into the seventh inning, three relievers finished it off, and Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena slugged home runs as the host Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday. The Astros ended a two-game losing streak while the Mariners lost for the fifth time...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will take over behind the plate after New York elected to bench Jose Trevino on Wednesday evening. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Higashioka to score...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designated For Assignment#The Orioles#Triple A Norfolk
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Two homers, eight RBI Wednesday

Tellez went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in Wednesday's 18-4 win over the Reds. Tellez singled in the first inning before he later launched a grand slam off Vladimir Gutierrez in the third frame, scoring Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen in the process. The 27-year-old also added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI double in eighth inning, finishing his day with an eye-popping eight RBI. The two homers have him up to seven total on the season to go with 21 RBI. Over his last four games, Tellez has launched four long balls and notched 12 RBI over 15 at-bats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays have signed Derek Holland to a minor-league deal

Holland is mostly known for his time pitching for the Texas Rangers, as he made his debut with them in 2009 and logged 985 innings between then and 2016. He pitched against the Blue Jays in the playoffs once, as he was the starter for the Rangers in Texas for Game 4, the game right before the bat flip.
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees visit the Blue Jays on 5-game road win streak

LINE: Yankees -138, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game road win streak going when they face the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto has a 15-10 record overall and a 9-6 record in home games. The Blue Jays have...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Twins look to continue win streak, take on the Orioles

LINE: Twins -170, Orioles +145; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins seek to continue a three-game win streak with a victory against the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore has an 8-14 record overall and a 5-5 record in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .299 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Leaves Tuesday's game

Nevin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with right groin soreness, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old went 0-for-1 with an RBI and was hit by a pitch before being pulling during the sixth inning. He was making his fifth straight start Tuesday since Ryan Mountcastle and Trey Mancini have dealt with some injuries of late but are now healthy, so Nevin's playing time is likely to dip regardless of the severity of the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Two hits, one RBI in return

Mancini went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Twins. Mancini missed three games due to rib soreness, and he was limited to DH duties in this one. He's posted multiple hits in three of his last six games, going 7-for-25 (.280) in that span. The slight uptick in hitting has his slash line up to .238/.284/.325 with one home run, nine RBI and five runs scored through 88 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jake Diekman: Suffers blown save

Diekman suffered a blown save after he pitched one third of an inning Wednesday, allowing an inherited run to score while giving up one hit and a walk in the loss to the Angels. The 35-year-old was called upon to protect a one run lead with two on and two...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy