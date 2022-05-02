ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Drives in first run

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Goodrum went 2-for-3 with an RBI double on Sunday against Toronto. Goodrum has started just five of 11 games...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting for Braves Monday versus Mets

The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Contreras will take Monday afternoon off while Travis d'Arnaud returns to the lineup behind home plate and bats sixth in the rotation. Contreras is batting just .182 so far this season...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Texans QB Deshuan Watson All Smiles At Browns Workout

In an NFL offseason that's been littered with star-studded players switching teams, the Cleveland Browns acquisition of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have been the biggest of them all. The three-time Pro-Bowler was seen on the Browns' practice field Monday in Cleveland gear for the first time since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans Released 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

The Houston Texans cleared out further space on their roster Tuesday to make room for incoming 2022 draft picks. Per the team, offensive lineman Sam Cooper and defensive end Kingsley Keke have been waived. The latter was picked up by the Texans off of waivers in January. Keke, a 2019...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros host the Tigers on home winning streak

LINE: Astros -170, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers. Houston has a 5-4 record at home and a 14-11 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .294 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Earns third win

Verlander (3-1) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three across 6.2 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Mariners. Verlander was more reliant upon contact than is typically the case, though he still held Seattle scoreless through six innings. The lone blemish to his line came on a two-run home run by Eugenio Suarez. Verlander has now delivered a quality start in each of his last four outings, and he has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any appearance on the campaign. Through 32.2 innings, Verlander has maintained a 1.93 ERA and a 31:4 K:BB.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Toronto#Injured List
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Kings' Phillip Danault: Set to play against Oilers

Danault (rest) is expected back in the lineup for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports. Danault was given the night off for the regular-season finale against Vancouver on Thursday but should be back in his customary second-line center role. In his last seven contests, the 29-year-old Quebec native has been nearly red hot with six goals on 18 shots. Despite a recent lack of power-play production, he has just two points with the man advantage in his last 15 games, Danault should be back on the top unit for Monday's matchup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Carrasco navigates 8 innings, Mets sweep twinbill vs Braves

NEW YORK — Mets manager Buck Showalter saved veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Braves, hoping the 35-year-old could adjust his game plan to pitch more innings if Game 1 taxed New York's bullpen.Everything seems to be working out as hoped for the first-place Mets.Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta's breakout right-hander and New York beat the Braves 3-0 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Pirates beat up Tigers' bullpen to split doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) — Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh's two-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 to split Wednesday's doubleheader. The Tigers won the first game 3-2 with the help of two key errors by the Pirates. After pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the first...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy