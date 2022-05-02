ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Jose Miranda: Looks set to join big club

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Miranda posted on his personal Instagram account Monday that he'll be called up from Triple-A St. Paul and join the Twins in Baltimore ahead of Monday's series opener with the Orioles, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Twins Lead MLB In A Surprising Category

With the Chicago White Sox off to a bad start in 2022, the new and improved Minnesota Twins have taken advantage of the opportunity that has been placed before them. They have won nine of their last ten games and have a three-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central division with a 13-9 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Jeffers HR carries streaking Twins past Orioles 7-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the surging Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. The Twins have won 12 of 13 to move six games over .500 (15-9) and into first place...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Two homers, eight RBI Wednesday

Tellez went 4-for-6 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI in Wednesday's 18-4 win over the Reds. Tellez singled in the first inning before he later launched a grand slam off Vladimir Gutierrez in the third frame, scoring Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen in the process. The 27-year-old also added a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and an RBI double in eighth inning, finishing his day with an eye-popping eight RBI. The two homers have him up to seven total on the season to go with 21 RBI. Over his last four games, Tellez has launched four long balls and notched 12 RBI over 15 at-bats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Powers Twins to victory

Jeffers went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles. The 24-year-old walked and scored in the top of the fifth inning on a Jorge Polanco single before launching a three-run home run in the top of the sixth frame, scoring Gary Sanchez and Trevor Larnach. The long ball was his third of the season and it gave the Twins a 5-2 lead. Jeffers has operated as Minnesota's main option behind the plate this year, producing a .228 batting average with nine RBI over 57 at-bats.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Twins take 4-game win streak into matchup with the Orioles

LINE: Twins -138, Orioles +117; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore is 5-6 in home games and 8-15 overall. The Orioles are 4-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Twins bring 2-1 series advantage over Orioles into game 4

Minnesota Twins (15-10, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (9-15, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

When Angels Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch Vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will get a chance to see Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani across their three-game series at Fenway Park in various roles. Ohtani was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday but was pushed back due to a groin injury. That said, the Red Sox and their fanbase will still get to see Ohtani toe the rubber in the series.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Knocks two doubles Tuesday

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 victory against the Blue Jays. Gonzalez featured in a big six-run seventh inning for the Yankees, driving in a run with a double and later coming around to score. This was his first multi-hit performance of the season, though that's understandable since most of his appearances thus far have come off the bench. Gonzalez is slashing .308/.333/.538 with four runs and three RBI across 15 plate appearances. Three of his four hits have gone for doubles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Angels score six in 10th inning to finish off Red Sox

Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh homered during the Angels’ six-run 10th inning as Los Angeles came from behind for a 10-5 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Ward’s one-out, two-run shot gave the Angels a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, after Hirokazu Sawamura replaced Matt Barnes out of Boston’s bullpen, Anthony Rendon hit a run-scoring single to left and Walsh clubbed a three-run homer to left-center.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Remains out of lineup

Mancini (ribs) isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini has been dealing with soreness in his ribs recently and will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. However, manager Brandon Hyde said the 30-year-old was available off the bench Sunday, and Mancini has shown enough improvement to be a reserve option again Monday, according to Zachary Silver of MLB.com. Tyler Nevin will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD

