Popular ‘TikTok’ Dentist from Royersford Helps Children Maintain Dignity Through Support for Fostering Hope PA

Dr. Peter Lim works with a Royersford child. Image via Mayor Jenna of Royersford.

Royersford’s Dr. Peter Lim, who is well known to his social media fans as “the TikTok dentist” whose great dance moves and a propensity to calm his patients down by singing to them, is also helping children maintain dignity through his support for Fostering Hope PA, a local nonprofit that serves families and children in the foster care system, writes M. English for The Times Herald.

Peter Lim opened Embrey Dental in Royersford with his wife, Rose, in December 2020, at the height of the pandemic at 330 Main Street.

And despite the challenges, the pair established their partnership with Fostering Home right from the start and are now regularly contributing to the nonprofit’s , Bags of Hope, and Foster-Share Closet initiatives. They increase their support with each new patient.

In addition to donating to the nonprofit, the Lims, who have three children, are committed to raising awareness and spreading the word about the organization.

“It’s a wonderful group,” said Rose Lim. “What they’ve managed to do in the short time they’ve been together…really amazing, but they can use all the support they can get.”