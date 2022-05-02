Hassan says she’s ‘pushing’ Joe Biden over high gas prices in new ad

Tweet

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), who is facing a tough reelection fight in November, is running an ad on efforts to combat high gasoline prices.

In the 30-second spot, the lawmaker touts her own effort on the issue and makes a point to say she is pushing her own party, including President Biden, to act.

“I am taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday and I am pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves. That’s how we lower costs and get through these times,” the senator says.

The ad, Hassan’s first of 2022, shows that Democrats see the issue of gasoline prices as one of increasing importance ahead of the midterms.

It follows efforts by Hassan and other vulnerable Democrats like Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) to push a suspension of the federal gasoline tax — something that’s unlikely to succeed amid skepticism from members of both parties.

Other vulnerable Democrats are also leaning into the issue, with Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) also targeting a Republican challenger over opposition to the gas tax pause.

Meanwhile, Democratic leadership is taking a somewhat different approach on the issue. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said last week that they will push legislation to expand the powers of the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to probe high prices.

Hassan and Kelly have also backed calls for probes into high prices.

Political handicapper Cook Political Report rates the New Hampshire race as lean Democratic. Hassan narrowly won the seat in 2016 by just over 1,000 votes.