Presidential Election

Hassan says she’s ‘pushing’ Joe Biden over high gas prices in new ad

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.), who is facing a tough reelection fight in November, is running an ad on efforts to combat high gasoline prices.

In the 30-second spot, the lawmaker touts her own effort on the issue and makes a point to say she is pushing her own party, including President Biden, to act.

“I am taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday and I am pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves. That’s how we lower costs and get through these times,” the senator says.

The ad, Hassan’s first of 2022, shows that Democrats see the issue of gasoline prices as one of increasing importance ahead of the midterms.

It follows efforts by Hassan and other vulnerable Democrats like Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) to push a suspension of the federal gasoline tax — something that’s unlikely to succeed amid skepticism from members of both parties.

Other vulnerable Democrats are also leaning into the issue, with Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) also targeting a Republican challenger over opposition to the gas tax pause.

Meanwhile, Democratic leadership is taking a somewhat different approach on the issue. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said last week that they will push legislation to expand the powers of the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to probe high prices.

Hassan and Kelly have also backed calls for probes into high prices.

Political handicapper Cook Political Report rates the New Hampshire race as lean Democratic. Hassan narrowly won the seat in 2016 by just over 1,000 votes.

shawny granger
2d ago

She's trying so hard to hold on to her chair! She's voted right along with the Biden Pelosi gang and now she wants us to believe she cares ! Not hardly! By Maggie!!

44
David Carreras
2d ago

What a gas holiday for one day , that's how the Democrats think that they are going to get more votes . All the communist Dems need to be voted out.

24
Todd Debick
2d ago

High gas prices you say. Biden blames Putin for high gas prices an not himself for causing it when he shut down xl pipeline an now dependent on Venezuela an Iran for our oil an gas instead of drilling for our own on American soil.

20
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
