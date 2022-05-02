Baby in Womb “Flips Off” Pottstown Mom-To-Be During Ultrasound

Ang Slater, from Pottstown, with her husband and the ultrasound showing her "naughty" fetus. Images via Kennedy News and Media, The New York Post.

Seeing your baby during an ultrasound is a new mom’s great joy, but this mom-to-be saw her baby doing something unexpected, reports Ben Cost for the New York Post.

The fetus is appearing to actually “give the finger” in the womb during the ultrasound.

“I could possibly have the sweariest baby ever if she’s doing that in the womb,” Ang Slater, 33, from Pottstown , who was 25 weeks pregnant during this ultrasound.

“Towards the end of the ultrasound she actually flipped us off on both hands at different times,” said the hospital nurse practitioner. The fetus appeared to give a peace sign as well during the scan.

Ang Slater and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half and opted for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI).

“When I got the positive pregnancy tests I didn’t believe it and literally took 30 tests and I still didn’t believe it, then had two blood tests and still didn’t believe it, and truthfully, I still don’t believe it,” said the Pottstown mom-to-be.

During the recent ultrasound, the fetus seemed to have lots of energy. Ang Slater is due to deliver in June 2022.