ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Baby in Womb “Flips Off” Pottstown Mom-To-Be During Ultrasound

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiGuZ_0fQTVXVd00
Ang Slater, from Pottstown, with her husband and the ultrasound showing her "naughty" fetus.Images via Kennedy News and Media, The New York Post.

Seeing your baby during an ultrasound is a new mom’s great joy, but this mom-to-be saw her baby doing something unexpected, reports Ben Cost for the New York Post.

The fetus is appearing to actually “give the finger” in the womb during the ultrasound.

“I could possibly have the sweariest baby ever if she’s doing that in the womb,” Ang Slater, 33, from Pottstown, who was 25 weeks pregnant during this ultrasound.

“Towards the end of the ultrasound she actually flipped us off on both hands at different times,” said the hospital nurse practitioner. The fetus appeared to give a peace sign as well during the scan.

Ang Slater and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half and opted for Intrauterine Insemination (IUI).

“When I got the positive pregnancy tests I didn’t believe it and literally took 30 tests and I still didn’t believe it, then had two blood tests and still didn’t believe it, and truthfully, I still don’t believe it,” said the Pottstown mom-to-be.

During the recent ultrasound, the fetus seemed to have lots of energy. Ang Slater is due to deliver in June 2022.

Check out the ultrasound at the New York Post and find out more here.

Comments / 12

Jerry Pittman
2d ago

Kids these days are getting more and more unruly at a younger age every day !!! 🤣🤣🤣😭😭🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Hides Pregnancy and Newborn from Entire Family

In general, pregnancy is an exciting time for many. There's the anticipation of a new family member joining the group, and the excitement of just having a new little bundle of joy. And with 3.6 million babies born in the US every year, this is a joy that many get to experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pottstown, PA
State
New York State
Pottstown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
New York City, NY
Health
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultrasound#Womb#Pregnancy Tests#Kennedy News And Media#The New York Post
Daily Mail

Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 says it STRENGTHENED marriage to her wife - who stayed by her side despite couple being cast out by the church because of her gender identity

A Mormon husband who came out as a transgender woman at age 47 said it strengthened her marriage to her wife - who has stayed by her side, despite the couple being outcast from the religion. Allyssa Conner, 50, who was born a male, has been married to her doting...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Countrymom

My mother told me to hide in the bedroom to nurse my baby

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother was born in the 1940s and in her era, women didn’t breastfeed their babies, they used a specially made formula that the doctors deemed “healthier” for the babies. My mother was adamant about staying up on all the latest nutritional news. We grew up bottle-fed and ate a lot of highly processed foods that were full of preservatives and nitrates.
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy