Paris Hilton Shares an Update on Her Friendship With Lindsay Lohan

By Spencer Lubitz
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan "Lame" on "WWHL" There are no bad vibes between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the Hilton Family Art Show sponsored by Casa Del Sol Tequila, the Paris in Love star, 41, shared that though she and the...

