Seattle, WA

Camp Cope’s show in Seattle, WA Jul 30, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

The new Camp Cope presale password is now available to our VIP members. Everyone with this presale code will have an opportunity to get tickets before the public!!!. Now is the time to get your...

The Independent

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for 3,700 shows including Alicia Keys and Backstreet Boys

Music fans rejoice, your favorite artists are back live in concert, and now’s your chance to see them without breaking the bank.Last Thursday, Live Nation announced that $25 tickets will return for 2022 during its annual Concert Week sale. The bargain tickets are available exclusively between May 4 and May 10.The weeklong program celebrates an exciting year back for live music and the range of discounted tickets for small gigs, stadium tours, and theater performances marks the kick-off of the summer concert season.More than 3,700 shows across North America this year will be ticketed at just $25 – including fees...
ENTERTAINMENT
KIRO 7 Seattle

Justin Bieber cancels postponed Tacoma Dome show

TACOMA, Wash. — Justin Bieber has canceled his Tacoma Dome show, after postponing the original February show due to COVID-19. The original show, scheduled for Feb. 26, was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak among his team. According to TMZ, Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 19, just one...
TACOMA, WA
103GBF

See These Indiana Rock Concert for $25 a Tickets with Live Nation Concert Week Coming in May

If you are like me, you love music! Also, if you're like me you probably don't love the fees associated with buying tickets to see live music. Last week I was impulsively looking to buy some lawn seats (read: cheap seats because your girl is on a budget) for a show later this year that I really want to go see with my friend. Lawn seats are typically around $28 apiece and while I was prepared for the fees, I was not prepared for the fees for a pair of tickets to add almost $30 to the total purchase price!
INDIANA STATE
Seattle, WA
Washington Entertainment
FOXBusiness

Live Nation offers $25 ticket sales for over 75 concerts

Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets to celebrate National Concert Week. The entertainment company is sharing this promotion with fans from May 4-10. This year’s rate is up $5 from the last time the deal was held. According to Live Nation, the $25 ticket includes all fees. The...
