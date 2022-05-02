Camp Cope’s show in Seattle, WA Jul 30, 2022 – presale password

Music fans rejoice, your favorite artists are back live in concert, and now’s your chance to see them without breaking the bank.Last Thursday, Live Nation announced that $25 tickets will return for 2022 during its annual Concert Week sale. The bargain tickets are available exclusively between May 4 and May 10.The weeklong program celebrates an exciting year back for live music and the range of discounted tickets for small gigs, stadium tours, and theater performances marks the kick-off of the summer concert season.More than 3,700 shows across North America this year will be ticketed at just $25 – including fees...
