Performing Arts

Camp Cope at Webster Hall in New York – pre-sale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The newest Camp Cope pre-sale password is now ready to use: During this exclusive presale period you have got a wonderful opportunity to purchase show tickets before the public. You might...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

mansionglobal.com

A New York Mansion Once Owned by Gianni Versace Asks $70 Million

A Manhattan townhouse once owned by Gianni Versace is listing for $70 million. Travis Mark/Sotheby’s International Realty/Spotless Group (Rendering) A 17-room New York City mansion formerly owned by Italian designer Gianni Versace is coming on the market for $70 million. Mr. Versace, who started the Versace fashion house in...
REAL ESTATE
The Staten Island Advance

Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
State
New York State
CBS New York

Effort to lift theater 30 feet off the ground completed

NEW YORK -- The slow and steady effort to lift a massive Broadway theater 30 feet off the ground is finally accomplished.The Palace Theatre was in the way of a project to put retail space on the ground floor, but instead of destroying the landmark, developers got creative and saved it.Construction crews toiled for months to make the century-old Broadway theater appear to vanish, but not by knocking it down. It now is up above, raised 30 feet, fully intact.Robert Israel, executive vice president of L&L Holding Company, calls it "an engineering marvel."Israel walked CBS2's Dave Carlin around the new...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Watch the Dateline episode "The Blue Blanket Mystery" now

The carnival rolled in to Sayreville, New Jersey on Memorial Day weekend, 1991. It marked the unofficial start of summer. 15-year-old Jennifer was supposed to meet up with her aunt, 23-year-old Michelle, and Michelle’s son, 5-year-old Timmy. But when Jennifer arrived and found Michelle – Timmy was nowhere to...
SAYREVILLE, NJ

