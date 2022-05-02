ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man arrested for driving while intoxicated

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Rochester man was arrested following investigation into a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew C. Neureuther, 38, of Fairport for driving while intoxicated. The charges...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Hornell man arrested for drug possession

Police say a Hornell man was arrested for suspected drug possession. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Carpenter, 28, of Hornell for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. It is alleged that Carpenter possessed a quantity of suspected methamphetamine...
HORNELL, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus woman arrested for petit larceny

Police say a Sodus woman was taken into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Krystal E. Russell, 32, of Sodus for petit larceny. It is alleged that Russell stole two sweatshirts from Paton’s Marketplace. Russell is due to...
SODUS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairport, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Williamson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Williamson, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#State Route 104#Fingerlakes1 Com App
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WHEC TV-10

John Walls identified as man killed in motorcycle crash

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said that 28-year-old John Walls from Rochester was the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. Rochester police responded to the crash around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lyell Ave and State Street. AMR was already on scene providing care. Walls later died at Strong Memorial Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy