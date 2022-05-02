Gov. Hochul announces birth of granddaughter
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is officially a grandma.
She announced the news on Twitter Sunday night.
“Welcome to the world, Sofia! My son Billy and daughter-in-law Christina are going to be the best parents — this new grandma couldn’t be happier,” the Governor wrote . The post was accompanied by a photo of Hochul holding her new granddaughter.Hochul backs bill that would remove Benjamin from ballot
Hochul is scheduled to be in The Bronx Monday morning to make an announcement on affordable housing, and Albany during the evening to speak at the American Irish Legislators Society of New York's annual dinner.
