ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gov. Hochul announces birth of granddaughter

By Evan Anstey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwkRe_0fQTUdxk00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul is officially a grandma.

She announced the news on Twitter Sunday night.

“Welcome to the world, Sofia! My son Billy and daughter-in-law Christina are going to be the best parents — this new grandma couldn’t be happier,” the Governor wrote . The post was accompanied by a photo of Hochul holding her new granddaughter.

Hochul backs bill that would remove Benjamin from ballot

Hochul is scheduled to be in The Bronx Monday morning to make an announcement on affordable housing, and Albany during the evening to speak at the American Irish Legislators Society of New York’s annual dinner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Hochul is first N.Y. governor to become a grandma

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul’s son and daughter-in-law welcomed their first baby into the world on Saturday bestowing Hochul with a new title, grandmother. The governor shared her excitement, announcing the birth of her granddaughter, in a tweet on Sunday. “Welcome to the world, Sofia! My son...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
2 On Your Side

NYS expands cooling assistance eligibility

NEW YORK — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expanded eligibility for $15 million available in cooling assistance. "For too many New Yorkers, relief from the stifling heat that summer brings each year is prohibitively expensive," Hochul said. "By expanding the eligibility guidelines for cooling assistance, we can help ensure that more low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay comfortable and safe when temperatures inevitably rise."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Benjamin
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Giving Away Air Conditioners

The summer of 2022 will feature so many great events that we are looking forward to. But when you are not outside enjoying these fun things, you might be wishing your apartment or house was cool enough to stay comfortable in. Thanks to New York State, there is good news for those who qualify.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Housing
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
SYRACUSE, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy