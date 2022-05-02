ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Finger Lakes Health offers May Stroke Support Group

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, May 10 from 3-4 p.m. Finger Lakes Health will offer a Stroke Support Group. The topic for May is “National Stroke Awareness Month”. Get...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

FLH offering walk-in mammograms in May

Finger Lakes Health will be offering “Walk-In Screening Mammograms” in Geneva and Penn Yan. In Geneva, Walk-In Screening Mammograms will be offered on Monday, May 9 from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and from 12:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in Women’s Health Services 200 North Street, Suite 303, located in the Medical Office Building, adjacent to Geneva General Hospital.
GENEVA, NY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Health
City
Geneva, NY
FingerLakes1.com

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by the bite of an infected deer tick. Lyme disease cases peak in the summer months, especially during May, June, and July. Lyme disease is very serious and can become crippling or debilitating if not properly diagnosed and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Thompson on ‘150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare’ list

For the fifth time, UR Medicine Thompson Health is on the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list released by Becker’s Hospital Review. According to the publication featuring business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders, the 2022 list “highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.”
THOMPSON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Exipure urgent update & reviews 2022: Must see Exipure Weight Loss reviews in the United States | Is it legit?

Obesity is a very deadly disease that has both psychological and health-wise effects. Statistics has it that it’s a major issue in the united states of America as it results in numerous diseases, specifically some types of cancer, coronary artery diseases, stroke, diabetes as well as significant increase in early mortality and economic costs. It’s no surprise that about 40% of American adults aged 20 an above are obese, while 71.6% of adults aged 20 and above are overweight and this should be a huge concern to the healthcare sector and government of every country.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Finger Lakes Health#May Stroke Support Group#Fingerlakes1 Com App#The Support Group
FingerLakes1.com

Thompson Board of Directors welcomes three new members

The UR Medicine Thompson Health Board of Directors welcomed three new members at its annual meeting, on April 29 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. Joining the board are Dr. Akua Asante, a pediatrician who joined Thompson in 2019; Krista Jackson, an account executive with Novo Nordisk A/S and the new chair of the board for the F.F. Thompson Foundation; and Dr. Justin M. Weis, Director of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Thompson as well as the F.F. Thompson Hospital Medical Staff President.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County: How to protect your family from rabies exposure, free pet vaccine clinics available

Yates County Public Health is offering free rabies vaccine clinics over the next few months to help your beloved pets stay safe and healthy. Animals most likely to carry rabies are bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes, according to The Chronicle Express. The rabies virus is fatal for pets like dogs, cats and rodents. If your pet encountered a wild animal, there’s a decent chance they could spread the rabies virus. The good news? It’s 100% preventable with the vaccine.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
FingerLakes1.com

National Foster Care Month: More foster parents needed in Ontario County

May is National Foster Care Month, a time to recognize the crucial role that child welfare services play in supporting local children and their families. FingerLakes1.com recently sat down with Felicia Koy, a woman who spent her childhood in the foster care system and now works as a Social Welfare Examiner for Ontario County. We talked about Koy’s own experience in foster care, why she felt called to work in social services and the need for more people to consider the rewarding experience of becoming a foster parent.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

76K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy