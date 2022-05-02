Finger Lakes Health offers May Stroke Support Group
On Tuesday, May 10 from 3-4 p.m. Finger Lakes Health will offer a Stroke Support Group. The topic for May is “National Stroke Awareness Month”. Get...www.fingerlakes1.com
On Tuesday, May 10 from 3-4 p.m. Finger Lakes Health will offer a Stroke Support Group. The topic for May is “National Stroke Awareness Month”. Get...www.fingerlakes1.com
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.https://fingerlakes1.com/
Comments / 0