Finger Lakes Health offers May Stroke Support Group

Obesity is a very deadly disease that has both psychological and health-wise effects. Statistics has it that it’s a major issue in the united states of America as it results in numerous diseases, specifically some types of cancer, coronary artery diseases, stroke, diabetes as well as significant increase in early mortality and economic costs. It’s no surprise that about 40% of American adults aged 20 an above are obese, while 71.6% of adults aged 20 and above are overweight and this should be a huge concern to the healthcare sector and government of every country.

