Harmony Public Schools active employees awarded $500 stipend

By Odessa American
 3 days ago

A press release from Harmony Public Schools details the Texas-based public charter school system is kicking off National Teacher Appreciation week by awarding its 4,800 teachers and team members across Texas with a $500 stipend.

Harmony Public Schools is awarding the stipend to all employees for their extraordinary efforts throughout the 2021-22 school year.

“Throughout the many challenges of the past few years, our Harmony Public Schools team members have stepped up time and time again to keep our students focused on learning,” Harmony Public Schools CEO Fatih Ay stated in the press release. “Whether they are a teacher, an extracurricular club coach, a college counselor, mentor or one of the many other roles needed to give our students the full spectrum of support they deserve, our team members are making a difference every day at Harmony.”

The press release stated that funds will be distributed May 2 to May 6 to all current employees, so long as they were active in April 2022.

With 4,800 workers statewide, the total commitment from the stipend will amount to roughly $2.4 million. Though funds will be distributed during Teacher Appreciation Week, the stipend is not being given specifically in recognition of the week, rather for an entire school year’s worth of exemplary work.

The stipend was approved by the Harmony Public Schools Executive Board on April 30, the press release stated.

Harmony also awarded a similar stipend for employees in both May 2021 and both May and December 2020. Harmony also announced a comprehensive benefits upgrade in 2021 that included free employee dental, vision, matching retirement contributions and an increase in the employer-paid life insurance policy from $20,000 to $100,000. In total, these stipends and benefits upgrade amount to $6.8 million in additional spending on employees in 2020-22 alone.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system offering a tuition-free education to PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Laredo, Lubbock, Waco, Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Harmony Public Schools currently is accepting applications for both students and team members for the 2022-23 school year.

